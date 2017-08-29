Joseph Kurup: Najib always gives best service to Sabah, Sarawak

Tan Sri Joseph Kurup (pic) says Datuk Seri Najib Razak (pic) is always giving the best service to Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama picTANJUNG MALIM, Aug 29 ― The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is always giving the best service to Sabah and Sarawak, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Tan Sri Joseph Kurup.

He said this was proved by the appointment of many senior ministers in the Federal Cabinet from the two states.

“In addition, the economics and infrastructure including the construction of the toll-free Pan Borneo Highway connecting Sabah and Sarawak,” he said when opening of the Borneo Patriotic Day 2017 at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI ) here last night. ― Bernama