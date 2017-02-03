Joint relief effort to deliver over RM15,000 worth of supplies to Kelantan flood victims

Volunteers from the Food Aid Foundation delivering food supplies and daily necessity items to village folks of Kumpung Bendang Pak Yong in Tumpat, Kelantan last month. ― Picture taken from Hayati Ismail's Facebook pageKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 ― The Food Aid Foundation will be disbursing over RM 15,000 worth of food supplies and daily necessities to to residents in Kelantan whose homes have been ravaged by floods.

The effort is a joint collaboration between the organisation, Tesco Hypermarket, Malaysia Building Society Berhad (MBSB) and MSIG Insurance, and the aid will be delivered to several areas of Kelantan, namely; Dabong, Gua Ikan, Kemubu, Pulau Seratus and Kampung Laut.

“We are going to give out food supplies mostly, like sugar, canned foods, toiletries. They didn't want clothes but we will bring some blankets if there is a need for it.

“There are 60 families altogether and we are focusing more on the village residents. We are giving them supplies for a month because it's really very far, so might as well give them things for long term usage,” Food Aid Foundation's Director of Operations Hayati Ismail told Malay Mail Online.

The mission would see members of the organisation travelling in four pickup trucks to transport the supplies to Kelantan and then use boats to reach more rural areas such as Dabong, Gua Ikan, Pulau Seratus and Kampung Laut.

“People in Dabong mostly are odd job workers and rubber tappers while a lot of poor families live in Kampung Laut who have been disconnected by the flood. So we are catering to these people mostly,” Hayati added.

The flood situation in the east coast states of Terengganu and Kelantan as well as Sabah saw thousands being evacuated to temporary relief centres to wait out the disaster, an annual incident during the monsoon season.

Many schools in Kelantan were also shut down owing to the flood, affecting more than 15,000 students.

The flood has since subsided with many having returned back to their homes, but are still in need of many daily necessities.