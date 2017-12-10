Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Johor Umno gears machinery to face GE14

Sunday December 10, 2017
05:08 PM GMT+8

Tools

Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said Johor Umno will continue to enhance the efficiency of its machinery to face GE14. — Picture by Choo Choy MayDatuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said Johor Umno will continue to enhance the efficiency of its machinery to face GE14. — Picture by Choo Choy MayJOHOR BARU, Dec 10 — Johor Umno will continue to enhance the efficiency of its machinery to face the 14th General Election (GE14). 

Johor Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the preparations, among others, involved implementing various special programmes and trainings to benefit the people.

“These also include programme launches and touchpoints under Budget 2018,” the Johor Menteri Besar, who is also state BN Chairman, said when commenting on the Johor BN preparations to face the GE14 after the Umno General Assembly ended yesterday.

He added that the state BN leadership had yet to finalise the list of candidates who would represent BN in the coming general election.

Earlier he launched the Utusan Borneo E-paper and presented aid to 300 recipients, including 100 students from the Sarawak community in conjunction with the coming Christmas celebration, courtesy of the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Penyayang Foundation. — Bernama

