Johor royal wedding to go ‘live’ on giant screens

Friday August 11, 2017
10:47 AM GMT+8

Tools

Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and Dennis Muhammad Abdullah pose in an official photograph that was released July 23, 2017, ahead of their wedding on August 14, 2017. — Bernama picTunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and Dennis Muhammad Abdullah pose in an official photograph that was released July 23, 2017, ahead of their wedding on August 14, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The public will be able to view the wedding of Johor princess Tunku Tun Aminah Mainmunah to Dutchman Dennis Muhammad Abdullah next Monday as it will be streamed “live”.

The wedding ceremony proper will be held inside the throne room of the Istana Besar and is for invited guests only, but its proceedings will be projected onto two giant screens set up at the Dataran Bandaraya and the Johor Baru City Council building in the state capital, The Star reported today.

The daily also reported that the wedding celebrations began two days ago with the initiation ceremony, known as the Istiadat Meletak Kerja, within the palace grounds.

The day-long ceremony at Istana Bukit Serene on August 14 is scheduled to begin at 10am with the betrothal ceremony, followed by the solemnisation ceremony and the sitting-in-state or bersanding ceremony will be held at 8pm.

