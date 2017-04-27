Johor religious department absolves school in fatal abuse case

An assistant warden of the dormitory of a religious school was remanded for four days by the Kota Tinggi Sessions Court to facilitate investigations into a child abuse case involving a student, April 23, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Johor Islamic authorities have found that a private religious school did not commit any offence in the death of a student who was allegedly abused, a state executive councillor said.

The Star Online reported Johor religious executive committee chairman Abd Mutalip Abd Rahim as saying that this was the conclusion of an investigation by the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAIJ) into Madrasah Tahfiz Al-Jauhar, Kota Tinggi.

“However, in light of the recent incident, JAIJ will come up with new guidelines for these schools to hire staff, especially those in charge of student welfare.

“There are at least 86 privately-run registered religious schools in Johor and previously, we found it difficult for them to register with JAIJ,” he was quoted by The Star Online as saying.

The 11-year-old victim, Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gadaffi, who had both legs amputated last week due to infection after alleged abuse by an assistant warden, died yesterday.

Thaqif was allegedly beaten with a hose on March 24, but was only brought to the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Baru on April 19.

Subsequently, his right hand was also infected and was scheduled to be amputated yesterday, However, the procedure could not take place as his condition had deteriorated.

Yesterday, the Johor police obtained an order to extend the remand of the assistant warden until this Saturday.

The 29-year-old was previously a convict who had spent 30 months in prison for theft.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the case has been classified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The post-mortem report on Thaqif’s death is likely to be ready in the next two weeks, the Johor state government said.