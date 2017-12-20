Johor PPBM ask cops to examine RCI findings

(From left) Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s youth secretary Mohd Hafiz Abdullah, its deputy youth chief Shaiful Rizal Mohd Salleh and youth education exco Idham Abd Rashid at the Johor Baru North district police headquarters today. — Picture by Ben TanJOHOR BARU, Dec 20 — The findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Bank Negara Malaysia's RM31.5 billion currency trading losses were inaccurate and flawed, claimed the Johor chapter of PPBM's youth wing today.

Johor PPBM Youth deputy chief Shaiful Rizal Mohd Salleh made the claim in a report urging the police to investigate.

“The police report, which is lodged simultaneously in all states in the country, is regarding the RCI’s lack of oral evidence by witnesses in the form of a written transcript or video recording that was not attached.

“The report also failed to include written submissions and legal authorities submitted by lawyers after the hearing, as revealed by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he said outside the Johor Baru North district police headquarters today.

Shaiful was joined by Johor PPBM’s youth secretary Mohd Hafiz Abdullah and its youth education exco Idham Abd Rashid.

The trio earlier lodged a report at 5.30pm and gave their statements.

When contacted, Johor Baru North Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Taib Ahmad confirmed the report and said it will be investigated.

The 400-page RCI report concluded that BNM suffered a total loss of RM31.5 billion between 1992 and 1994, and recommended further investigations against Dr Mahathir, Tun Daim Zainuddin, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir also sued to invalidate the RCI's findings.