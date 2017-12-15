Johor police say all set for GE14 duties

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din (right) said the two-day exercise were meant to equip police personnel with adequate skills to preserve public order before and after the general elections. ― Picture by Roslan Khamis.JOHOR BARU, Dec 15 — Johor police are fully prepared for eventualities that may occur in the state during the 14th general election, said state deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din.

This follows yesterday’s completion of the final phases of the nationwide police 14th General Election simulation exercise that was held at the Johor Baru North district police headquarters as the host venue.

Kamarudin said the two-day exercise, incorporating the final fourth and fifth phases, was meant to equip police personnel with adequate skills to preserve public order before and after the general elections.

“From the simulation exercise briefings, I’m confident that the personnel from all 13 police districts in Johor can contain any situation that might arise during and after the elections,” he said after the completion of the simulation exercises at the Johor Baru North district police headquarters late yesterday (December 14).

Present during the two-day simulation exercises, that started at midnight on Thursday, was Johor Baru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Taib Ahmad and deputy Superintendent Beh Eng Lai with a total involvement of 400 police personnel.

Among the police elements that took part were a Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) troop with water cannons, a Public Order and Riot Unit (PORU) from the Simpang Renggam general operations force, two district light strike force units and other police personnel.

Mohd Kamarudin explained that the final phases of the simulation have equipped the police to handle polling-specific scenarios by testing the planning effectiveness and responses of the district police.

He added that no further simulations will be held unless directed by Bukit Aman.

Johor has 26 parliamentary seats and 56 state seats. The state has been identified as a key battleground for Barisan Nasional (BN) and opposition parties during the GE14.