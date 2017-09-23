Johor police nab 74 in drug party at bungalow

File photot of ecstasy pills. — AFP picJOHOR BAHRU, Sept 23 — The police detained 74 people who were partying with drugs at a bungalow in a resort here last night.

The suspects comprised 48 men and 26 women, aged between 16 and 33.

Also picked up were eight others, believed to be the organisers. Johor Bahru Utara police chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said the ‘drug party’ was dubbed ‘Proqtext Zeus’.

In a statement here today, he said 18 suspects tested positive for drugs, adding that the police seized eight ecstasy pills, Eramin 5 pills (12) and a packet of drugs believed to be ketamin.

Mohd Taib said invitations to the party were made via the WeChat application, with an entry fee of RM20 for women and RM30 for men. — Bernama