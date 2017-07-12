Johor MB says post on son shows DAP has ‘run out of ideas’

Mohamed Khaled said the post did not undermine his reputation. — Picture by Choo Choy MayJOHOR BARU, July 12 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said today DAP had run out of issues and was trying to confuse the people by linking his son Akmal Saufi to the Opposition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Mohamed Khaled, who is Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said the post on the matter on the DAP official portal, Roketkini.com, did not undermine his reputation.

“Whatever one wants to say must be said with responsibility and based on facts. So, it looks like DAP has run out of issues and wants to attempt to influence the people’s opinion by twisting the facts or stating untruths,” he said to reporters at the Aidilfitri ‘open house’ organised by the Iskandar Regional Development Authority here.

Mohamed Khaled, who is also chairman of the Johor Umno Liaison Committee, said the matter was not discussed with Akmal Saufi at home.

“He is not underaged. He is an adult, a lawyer and a father. I believe this serves as a learning process for my son,” he said.

It was reported yesterday that Roketkini.com was given 48 hours to apologise and withdraw the report linking Akmal Saufi to PPBM.

Lawyer Rashid Zulkifli, who represented Akmal Saufi, said he sent a letter to the DAP headquarters in Kuala Lumpur yesterday via facsimile and registered mail.

He said his client, Akmal Saufi, informed him that the DAP allegation was not true and that it was most probably posted with the intention to defame him. — Bernama