Johor laundrette says sorry, removes ‘Muslim-only’ sign after royal decree

Pictures of the launderette in Muar displaying a sign that it only allowed Muslim customers at the premises has been widely shared on the social media since last week. — Picture via Facebook/Kelab Info MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The laundry in Muar which came under spotlight for its “Muslim only policy” has apologised today following an order from Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar to stop the discriminatory practice.

The operator said he was initially unaware of the decree, but has since removed the signboard limiting the service only to Muslims, The Star Online reported today.

“I regret the issue and I will obey His Majesty’s command.

“I was not aware about it at first. I was only informed about His Majesty’s comments after my friends alerted me and forwarded me the news article,” ,” the operator who wished to remain unnamed was quoted saying.

The Johor Sultan has reportedly said such “nonsense” was unacceptable, and told the laundry operator to either comply or risk forced closure.

Sultan Ibrahim was also quoted saying that he ordered state Islamic Religious Affairs committee chairman Abdul Mutalip Abd Rahim, the religious council and district council to investigate the matter.

After learning of this, Sultan Ibrahim said he was “deeply appalled” by the owner’s action.