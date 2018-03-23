Johor immigration uncovers syndicate using bogus security stamp

JOHOR BAHRU, March 23 — The Johor Immigration Department today uncovered a syndicate using bogus immigration security stamp after detaining two local men at Tasek Impian Apartment, Taman Suria Muafakat, Larkin, here.

Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Immigration chief Dairin Unsir said after a three-month surveillance, the 44-year-old suspects were detained when the Perodua Alza car they were in stopped at the security post of the apartment at 2.20am today.

“Ten personnel were involved in the operation dubbed Ops Serkap and we believe their modus operandi was to use the fake immigration security stamp to allow foreigners to stay longer than the social visit period of 30 days.

“The arrest is a major breakthrough for Johor Immigration as it is very difficult to track down their activities,” he told reporters at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, here today.

“We believe the syndicate has been active for quite some time and they have been operating in Kuala Lumpur as well as other entry points nationwide,” he said adding that customers were charged between RM300 and RM400 for each stamp in their passports. — Bernama