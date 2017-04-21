Johari meets US Chamber of Commerce to discuss TPP issues

The ministry said Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani would meet three international rating agencies to brief them on Malaysia’s current economic and financial development. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has met the United States Chamber of Commerce to discuss issues arising from the uncertain future of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance said the meeting took place during the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC, United States, which began yesterday.

Also discussed were Malaysia’s policy priorities for continued financial sector development.

The ministry said Johari would also meet three international rating agencies to brief them on Malaysia’s current economic and financial development, as well as the steps taken to address the challenges.

“They would be briefed on the ongoing initiatives undertaken to strengthen the country’s fiscal and monetary position,” it said.

The IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings is a platform where policymakers around the world discuss and exchange views on current issues affecting the global economy, international financial system and progress of the global development agenda, including poverty reduction.

The event would also highlight the progress of IMF and World Bank Group’s activities, including the policies and programmes implemented to assist member countries facing financial and development difficulties. — Bernama