JJPTR boss, lieutenants charged with fraud

Police arrested JJPTR founder Johnson Lee (centre, in a gray t-shirt) and his two senior aides in Petaling Jaya on May 16, 2017. KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Johnson Lee who founded JJ Poor to Rich (JJPTR) and two of his associates were charged today with cheating an investor via the money game.

According to The Star Online news portal, Lee was charged at a magistrate’s court together with Lim Seong Woei and Pang Chee Peng.

The offence under Section 420 of the Penal Code is punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, or a combination of both upon conviction.

The three are accused of defrauding one Yeoh Kian Lai of RM4,700 by convincing him to invest in JJPTR.

JJPTR, a foreign exchange trading firm said to have been active for a year, and its affiliated JJ Poor to Rich and JJ Global Network were listed on February 24 on Bank Negara Malaysia’s website as unauthorised and unapproved companies.

The scheme came into public attention after Lee alleged that the company’s network was “hacked”, which purportedly caused an estimated RM1.7 billion in losses to investors.

The central bank had on its website advised the public to not deal with or be involved in such illegal financial service providers, warning that they would not be covered by consumer protection laws and that they may even be charged with aiding the illegal operators.