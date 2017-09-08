Jimmy Choo appointed ambassador for Diana Award

Jimmy Choo said he was grateful for the opportunity to raise funds and continue Princess Diana’s legacy. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Celebrity shoe designer Datuk Jimmy Choo is now the ambassador for the Princess Diana Award for youths.

In a report by English daily The Star, the Penang-born designer and friend to the late Princess of Wales said he was proud and honoured by his appointment, adding it was also a distinction “for Malaysia, for National Day and Malaysia Day as Anak Malaysia”.

In an Instagram post, Choo also said he was grateful for the opportunity to raise funds and continue Princess Diana’s legacy.

The Princess Diana Award is the longest-running award for youths. It was set up in her memory and for her belief that youths have the power to improve the world, and is supported by her two sons: Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Choo will showcase his homage to his late friend, titled “My Tribute to Diana”, at Malaysia Fashion Week (MFW) from Oct 18 to 22 at Publika.

The exhibition will feature the last pair of shoes that Choo made for Diana, but were never collected.

“She ordered it as ‘flat pumps V-cut made from Italian silk faille, which Choo ordered from Joel & Sons, the Queen’s fabric supplier,” said MFW chairman Nancy Yeoh.

The shoes will be flown in from London along with several replicas of Diana’s shoes made specifically for the exhibition.

Choo first met Diana when he was summoned to Kensington Palace in 1990. His friendship with Diana started on that fateful day where he received an order for six pairs of shoes.