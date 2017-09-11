Jalur Gemilang at half mast to mourn Kedah Sultan

Najib said the Malaysian flag would be flown at hall-mast for two days, starting tomorrow and on Wednesday. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Sept 11 — The government has declared that the national flag will be flown at half-mast nationwide as a mark of respect following the passing of the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the Malaysian flag would be flown at hall-mast for two days, starting tomorrow and on Wednesday.

"The government has taken a decision to declare the Malaysian flag will be flown at half-mast for two days starting on Tuesday (tomorrow) and Wednesday,” he told Malaysian journalists here.

The Prime Minister is in Washington for a three-day working visit including a meeting with President Donald J. Trump on Sept 12 at White House.

Tuanku Abdul Halim, 89, passed away at Istana Anak Bukit, Alor Setar at 2.30pm today.

Najib said he was informed about the demise of the Sultan of Kedah while on his way to Washington.

“I received the news of Almarhum Tuanku’s demise with sadness and sorrow, for Tuanku and I had such a cordial relations when he was the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said.

The late Sultan of Kedah was installed as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on two occasions from Sept 21 1970 to Sept 20 1975 and as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong from Dec 13 2011 to Dec 12 2016.

Najib said he remembered Tuanku had told him that his first time as the Agong was under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein while on the second time, it was under his leadership, the son of Tun Razak.

“According to Tuanku, the matter will never occur again in the history of Malaysia as we knew it was all fated,” he said.

The second matter which the late Sultan spoke about was relating to the era of Najib and Tun Razak’s leadership.

“The second was in his first reign as the Agong, in which we saw the rehabilitation of Malaysia’s democracy after the May 13 tragedy (1969) and how the economy developed through the New Economic Policy.

“In his second term, the Sultan witnessed the characteristics of Malaysia as a modern, dynamic and progressive country. As such the late Tuanku ruled as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong over a special period which will go down in the history of Malaysia,” he said.

“I pray Allah SWT will bless his soul and place him among the righteous, InsyaAllah,” he said. — Bernama