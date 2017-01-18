Jailani says expects to table Communications and Multimedia Act amendment in March

Jailani said more than 300 stakeholders had been consulted in the review process so far. — Picture by Saw Siow FengSUBANG JAYA, Jan 18 — The government hopes the proposed amendment to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 will be tabled in the next Parliament’s session in March.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Jailani Johari said more than 300 stakeholders had been consulted in the review process, so far.

“We are still working in term of the details, we have also engaged the Attorney-General Chambers, things are already in the pipeline, so we are working our best,” he told a press conference, commenting on the expected completion of the act’s review.

He was met after witnessing the signing of a partnership agreement between M Express Sdn Bhd and SkyNet Worldwide Express as well as BOXiT Holdings Sdn Bhd, here, today.

The act, which has been reviewed over the past 18 months, aimed at improving the online environment including its security aspect.

Asked on the concern of some netizens that the ammendment would stiffen freedom of speech, Jailani said netizens should not be worried as long as they use the internet properly and responsibly.

Without the amendment, presently there were other acts that could be used against internet offenders, he said.

Elaborating further, Jailani added that the review of the act was not only focusing on the penalty clause per se, but there were other areas that needed to be looked at, in line with the development of technology. — Bernama