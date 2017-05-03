It’s Melaka, not Malacca from now on

A woman walks past the remains of the 16th century Portuguese A'Famosa fort in the historical city of Melaka, September 5, 2015. ― AFP picMELAKA, May 3 — The Melaka state government today announced that the Melaka State Executive Council has decided that the name “Malacca” for the state, commonly used in English, will cease to be used and instead will be replaced with the name Melaka.

Melaka State Secretary Datuk Seri Naim Abu Bakar said that all newspapers and the media whether Bahasa Malaysia or English or any other language should use the name “Melaka” in writing or when mentioning the state in any of their publications.

“This is intended to standardise the use of the name ‘Melaka’ whether in writing or when mentioning in the media, especially in English,” he said in a statement here today.

He said it was hoped the use of the name Melaka for the state is communicated to all parties involved and the cooperation of the media in supporting the usage of the name is highly acclaimed and appreciated by the state government. — Bernama