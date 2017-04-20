Issuance of compound and demerit points allowed under RTD Act, says minister

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai (right) at the launch of the Klang Valley Double Track (KVDT) project in Kuala Lumpur, April 20, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai has explained that the Road Transport Act 1987 allows traffic offenders to be issued a compound and imposed demerit points as implemented under the Automatic Awareness System (Awas).

As such, he said the news portal report which claimed that the implementation of Awas contravened the principle of legal justice or double jeopardy as enshrined in Article 7 (2) of the Federal Constitution, was untrue.

“There is no element of double jeopardy because the RTD Act actually allows us to issue a compound fine and impose demerit points on traffic offenders.

“Double jeopardy is only when you are charged in court twice for the same offence, which is not the case here. Under Awas, offenders will only be charged in court once,” he explained after officiating the Klang Valley Double Track (KVDT) project, here today.

Liow also advised the public not to be confused with the implementation of Awas, which incorporates a network of cameras to record vehicles that exceed the speed limit, namely through the automated enforcement system (AES), and the Kejara demerit points system.

He said the Road Transport Department director-general Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron had been instructed to provide clearer explanation from time to time to the public about Awas which began on Saturday (April 15). — Bernama