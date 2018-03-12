Isa Samad signed legal transfer document for Felda Jalan Semarak, Parliament told

Former FGV chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad arrives at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Parliament was today told the identities of two people who signed the Power of Attorney (PA) last year, resulting in the controversial transfer of Felda land at Jalan Semarak here without its board of directors’ knowledge.

Deputy Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim revealed that the signatures belonged to then Felda chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad and the then general manager, whose name was not mentioned.

“The PA was signed by the then Felda chairman and the then general manager,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat, replying Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Fauzi Abdul Rahman.

“This does not mean we are placing blame on anyone as the investigation is still ongoing. I am merely answering the question regarding who issued the PA.

“The PA was not clear regarding absolute power (over the land) the party receiving the PA to use the PA as if they owned the land when they dealt with the Land Office. It was strange that the Land Office did not contact Felda to verify,” Razali added.

The land transfer that could have risked Felda’s control over its ownership of the Jalan Semarak land where the multi-million-ringgit project Kuala Lumpur Vertical City (KLVC) is being built was first reported by Malay daily Berita Harian last December.

The questionable land transfer happened when the federal land development authority’s subsidiary, Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FIC) first granted a letter of award to Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd (SPSB) to develop the land into Kuala Lumpur Vertical City (KLVC) in January 24, 2014.

Later that year on June 2, the master agreement was signed together with the PA.

Razali said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was extremely disappointed about the issue and that is why the government has appointed an external auditor to conduct investigations into the whole matter — including investigating SOPs in Felda as well as the Land Office.

However, due to ongoing investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the police, Razali could not disclose the details of the suggestions given by the external auditor report.

Earlier today, Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin sought a government guarantee that no other GLC will face such a situation again.

Isa chaired Felda from 2011 until January last year and helmed Felda Global Ventures Holding Bhd from January 1, 2011 until June 19 last year.