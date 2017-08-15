Isa Samad gives statement to MACC over FIC hotels purchase

Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad was seen going to the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission August 15, 2017. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Aug 15 — Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad went to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters today, most likely to give a statement on the purchase of hotels by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

He was seen arriving with two of his lawyers at the compound of the MACC headquarters at 2.40 pm but only Mohd Isa entered the office.

FIC is a subsidiary of Felda which engages in non-farm business.

The MACC reportedly opened an investigation into the FIC purchase of a hotel in Kensington, London, between 2013 and 2015 at a price that is believed to be much higher than the original, thus causing the Felda subsidiary to suffer millions of ringgit in losses.

FIC reportedly bought the four-star hotel for STG60 million (about RM330 million) on Dec 16, 2014.

It was reported that the MACC also opened an investigation into the FIC purchase of a hotel in Kuching after getting information while investigating the purchase of the hotel in Kensington. — Bernama