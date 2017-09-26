IRB denies allegations to undermine political parties’ financial resources

CYBERJAYA, Sept 26 ― The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has denied allegations that enforcement was being conducted to undermine the financial resources of certain political groups.

IRB, in a statement today, said the system to select cases for IRB enforcement action was based on criteria from the aspect of failure to comply with tax legislation as being practised in other countries.

“IRB also does not store information on race, religion, let alone the political inclination of individuals in its data base because such information does not help assess the risk of a case,” said the statement.

At the same time, it said the information of an individual or company that is subjected to audit and investigation was also not divulged by the IRB because it was subjected to provisions of confidentiality.

“The IRB emphasizes on executing its duties with a professional level and high integrity,” it said.

The IRB will always ensure the enforcement agenda is aimed at creating a fair environment to the taxpayers who always complied with their responsibilities to contribute to national development. ― Bernama