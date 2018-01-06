Ipoh man nabbed for possessing a fake firearm, bribing police officer

A 32-year-old man was arrested for possessing a fake firearm and attempted to bribe a senior police officer in Ipoh — IStock.com pic via AFPIPOH, Jan 6 — A 32-year-old man was arrested for possessing a fake firearm and attempted to bribe a senior police officer at the Symphony Hotel parking area here today.

Ipoh Police District Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby said the man was nabbed at around 2.05am in his grey colour Proton Satria by the police officer after acting suspiciously.

“Upon checking the suspect, police have found a toy gun and two smart phones.

“The suspect tried to bribe the police officer for RM100 in order not to arrest him,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Ali said police seized the fake gun, two smart phones, Proton Satria as well as the RM100.

He added the suspect, who is from Bentong, Pahang, will be remanded after the investigation has been complete.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearm Act 1960 and Section 17 (b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.