Ipoh City Council denies hiking assessment rate

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Zamri Man denies increasing the assessment rate for properties under the council jurisdiction. — Picture by Farhan NajibIPOH, Jan 9 — The Ipoh City Council today denied that it has increased the assessment rate for properties.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Zamri Man said the council has not change the assessment rate since 1982.

“The assessment rate is still the same. We did not increase it.

“However, for the properties which has been renovated or extended, [they] will see a change in their assessment fees. This has nothing to do with the assessment rate, but was due to the changes in the width of a building,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Zamri explained that the assessment fee is calculated by multiplying the assessment rate with the width of a property.

“If you renovated your property or extended the building, which lead(s) to an increase in your building’s width, then the assessment fee will also increase.

“Vice versa, if the renovation resulted in a decreased in your building’s width, then the assessment fee will also decrease,” he said.

Zamri added that there are about 285,000 properties under the jurisdiction of the city council.

“As of Nov 31 last year, we have evaluated a total of 170,854 properties throughout Ipoh.

“Based on the evaluation, 164,361 properties have seen a change in their assessment fees for various reasons while the assessment fee for the balance 6,493 properties remain unchanged,” he said.

Zamri also said for those who are not satisfied with the changes in the assessment fee can write a letter of protest to the council under the provision of Section 142 of the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171) by Jan 14.