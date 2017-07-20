INVOKE urges Pakatan to reposition as bread-and-butter issues pip scandals in survey

Rafizi Ramli speaks to the media during a press conference at INVOKESpace in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa SUNGAI BESI, July 20 — Interest in controversies and scandals surrounding the government has waned drastically while worry over living costs has surged, according to a study by the PKR-linked Invoke Centre for Policy Initiatives (INVOKE).

The findings will be of particular concern to the federal Opposition Pakatan Harapan, which has so far relied on such playing up scandals and controversies to foment discontent with its rivals, the ruling Barisan Nasional.

INVOKE echoed the view today, saying Pakatan Harapan should shift its focus towards proposing policy solutions rather than continuing to use attack politics as its main thrust.

“The voters named economic issues affecting the people as the main concern, way above issues of scandals and corruption, at a ratio of 5:1,” PKR's Rafizi Ramli said when announcing the findings of the month-long survey today.

The research polled 17,107 registered voters from June 5 to July 14 throughout the country on their sentiments towards key issues ahead of the general election and to gauge their political leanings.

Respondents were asked about various topics, ranging from the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) issue to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as well as the push to increase Shariah punishments in Malaysia.

But the majority of respondents expressed concern instead on matters such as fuel prices and stagnant wages, with over two in three citing the latter as a source of worry.

Respondents also said they were concerned about the influx of foreign labour and the impact on local employment.

“Pakatan Harapan has to now speak of solutions to these problems.

“We have the ability because Pakatan Harapan frequently highlights all the said issues, but I feel we have not shown our focus at the next level, that is the solution level. This needs to be expounded further,” Rafizi added.