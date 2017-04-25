Invoke study finds love is not mutual among Pakatan Harapan supporters

According to an Invoke survey by PKR MP Rafizi Ramli, Pakatan Harapan parties cannot assume the undivided support from their allies.

The poll found that DAP and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia support was least transferrable inside the pact, with just 61.4 per cent of DAP supporters willing to vote for the new Pakatan Harapan entrant, although support going the other way was higher, at 69.8 per cent.

The situation was similar with PKR and Amanah, with only 61 per cent of the former party's supporters saying they would vote for the latter party, whereas more than four in five of the Islamist party's supporters would vote for PKR.

“This shows a clear disparity in votes transferability because if you are a PKR supporter, it doesn't mean you will vote in an Amanah candidate,” PKR's Rafizi Ramli told a news conference.

Rafizi further said the study demonstrated that PAS would lose the most support in the event of multicornered contests involving its former allies.

“59.6 per cent of those who voted Pakatan Rakyat in the last election today choose PKR over PAS in a three cornered fight with Umno.

“And 44.6 per cent said they will vote Amanah over PAS (24.4 per cent) in a similar contest,” he said.

The Islamist party is due to review its ties with PKR, its remaining ally from the now-defunct Pakatan Rakyat pact, this weekend.

Rafizi said the Invoke study included factors that Opposition parties must consider in their seat negotiations.

He also expressed hope there will not be overlaps among the member parties, such as those that occurred during last year's Sarawak election.

“I hope that with this study, we will be better prepared to negotiate seat allocations more precisely,” he said.