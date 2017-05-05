Investment climate in Malaysia remains good, says Mustapa

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed was confident that Malaysia would continue to attract investments from Chinese companies. — Picture by Saw Siow FengRAWANG, May 5 — The investment climate in Malaysia remains good for investors globally including from China, said Minister of International Trade and Industry, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said as was widely known, the Chinese government had implemented the yuan outflow control to ensure its economy was more stable.

“We may be related to that move, we are not sure...the Finance Ministry understands this better,” he told the media at the monthly gathering programme for the Ministry of International Trade and Industry and its agencies at the Resource Centre, Malaysia Automotive Institute, here today.

He said this when asked to comment on a news report yesterday which stated that China has refused to allow its state-owned company to bring money out of the country to invest in the Bandar Malaysia development.

Mustapa said the yuan outflow control would more or less affect China’s investments.

“But we are confident China will continue to be a powerhouse. As we know, companies from China had acquired companies in Europe, the United States, Australia and New Zealand, including in Malaysia,” he said.

He was also confident that Malaysia would continue to attract investments from Chinese companies.

“The control was announced a few months ago while the issue that was reported was only announced recently...hence, we will monitor.

“The medium-term impact, we feel, will not affect the investment climate in Malaysia,” he said.

Mustapa brushed off concerns by certain parties that Malaysia would be taken over by the Chinese companies, saying that the investment by local companies in China was much higher compared with their investment in Malaysia.

He said data by the ministry showed that the investment by Malaysian companies in China was worth RM10 billion compared to the Chinese companies’ investment in Malaysia which totalled only RM8 billion. — Bernama