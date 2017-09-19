Investigating officer tells court Dr Kunaseegaran has motive for Morais’ murder

CID Director Datuk Seri Mohamad Salleh examining a concrete-filled oil drum believed to contain the remains of Anthony Kevin Morais found in the swamp at USJ 1, Subang Jaya September 16, 2015. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Pathologist Col Dr R. Kunaseegaran was the mastermind in the murder of deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais, the High Court here was told today.

Investigating officer (IO) ASP Wan Abdullah Wan Said, 40, who is based at Sentul District Police Headquarters said based on the theory of the investigation, only Dr Kunaseegaran had the motive for revenge on Kevin Morais.

“All the other accused had no issue with the deceased, only Dr Kunaseegaran had. From the investigation, my theory is that he had planned something with S. Ravi Chandaran (seventh accused).

“Dr Kunaseegaran had a basis to be the mastermind in the case which led to the arrest of his accomplices. As the IO, that is my theory, the conclusion that I arrived at,” he said during the reexamination in-chief by DPP Saiful Edris Zainuddin.

To Saiful Edris’s question on whether there was any CCTV recording to show that Kevin Morais and Dr Kunaseegaran were ever at loggerheads, to reinforce his theory, the prosecution’s 70th and last witness replied in the negative but said his investigation clearly showed Dr Kunaseegaran’s dissatisfaction with Kevin Morais.

On his witness statement raised by the defence counsel during cross-examination that Dr Kunaseegaran was not involved, Wan Abdullah explained that from CCTV footage of the various crime locations, there was no sign at all of the pathologist, similarly with regard to telephone calls.

“But he can still issue instructions verbally or other means (through the other accused),” said Wan Abdullah at the conclusion of the prosecution’s case today.

Throughout the hearing which lasted 57 days, the prosecution called 70 witnesses, and offered 65 to the defence should it need those witnesses.

Justice Datuk Azman Abdullah fixed October 25 for the written submission and November 1 for the submission-in-reply, and November 6 to November 8 for clarification.

Five men — R. Dinishwaran, 25; A.K. Thinesh Kumar, 24; M. Vishwanath, 27; S. Nimalan, 24; and Ravi Chandaran, 46, are facing a charge of killing Kevin Morais between 7am and 8pm on September 4, 2015, along the stretch between Jalan Dutamas Raya Sentul and No.1 Jalan USJ1 / 6D, Subang Jaya.

Dr Kunaseegaran, 54, who is the first accused is facing a charge of abetting the five men in the murder of Kevin Morais at the same place, date and time. — Bernama