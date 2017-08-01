Initiatives benefit armed forces veterans greatly, says Hishammuddin

Defense Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein shakes hands with military veterans during the launch of the Malaysian Armed Forces Veteran Assembly at the MINES, Seri Kembangan, July 31, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The six special initiatives announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak yesterday would benefit the non-pensionable and disabled veterans of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) greatly.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein when acknowledging this, said with today’s economic uncertainty, the government had to give priority to those who really needed help like the non-pensionable veterans.

“They don’t have fixed income and monthly pension, let alone enjoy the annual pension increase as other pensioners.

“We should support the government’s efforts to help our non-pensionable friends, as they are in need of assistance,” Hishammuddin said in his official Facebook page.

He said efforts to safeguard the wellbeing of the MAF veterans including the pensioners would not stop with these initiatives, as there would be more of such efforts to be announced from time to time.

“The government is very appreciative of the contributions and sacrifices of MAF veterans and their family members including pensionable veterans who have proven their loyalties until the end of their service period,” he said.

Hishammuddin, who is also the Special Task Force Minister said following the announcement by the Prime Minister at the MAF Veterans Assembly 2017 yesterday, the government would soon announce other initiatives related to housing; medical and health; education and training.

“The Defence Ministry is in the process of final evaluation of these initiatives,” he said.

“It’s not easy to implement these initiatives. For example, for the Bantuan Bakti Negara (BBN) initiative, the government will spend more than RM85 million a year.

The latest BBN scheme, an extension of the scheme for MAF veterans which was introduced in 2013 namely the 1Malaysia Non-Pensionable Veterans scheme, would see the government providing initial support for the benefit of 66,000 non-pensionable MAF veterans who would receive RM1,200 a year. — Bernama