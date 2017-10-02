Indiscipline among school students in Kedah under control, says State Education Dept

SIK, Oct 2 — Indiscipline among primary and secondary school students in Kedah is still under control, State Education Department’s School Management Sector head, Rozaini Ahmad said.

However, he said, the department would work with the police and the National Union of Teaching (NUTP) to monitor the students’ discipline.

“The discipline level of our students is not at a worrying stage, it is still under control,” he added.

On cases of indiscipline, he said, most were for truancy, drug abuse and bullying.

“Truancy is still the highest, despite various steps taken to encourage students not to skip classes,” he told a media conference after the launch of the state-level poster on students’ indiscipline at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Agama Sik here today.

Rozaini said it had become the department’s main objective to reduce truancy in schools.

On today’s programme, he said it was part of the effort to enhance the performance of the school curriculum and co-curricular activities, as well as in building the students’ personality.

He said the poster displayed the various problems of indiscipline among students, such as drug abuse, bullying, fight and theft, and the action that could be taken against those found involved. — Bernama