Last updated Wednesday, February 08, 2017 11:06 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

In Thaipusam message, PM extols spirit of unity in diversity

Wednesday February 8, 2017
09:25 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Consumer group says pig logo will help ‘not smart’ MuslimsConsumer group says pig logo will help ‘not smart’ Muslims

Pope speaks out on Myanmar’s ‘tortured and killed’ RohingyasPope speaks out on Myanmar’s ‘tortured and killed’ Rohingyas

The Edit: Madonna says felt ‘compelled’ to adopt twinsThe Edit: Madonna says felt ‘compelled’ to adopt twins

Joseph Schooling: This year, I will prove I am no flukeJoseph Schooling: This year, I will prove I am no fluke

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on his walkabout at Batu Caves in conjunction with Thaipusam 2014. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPrime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on his walkabout at Batu Caves in conjunction with Thaipusam 2014. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — In conjunction with Thaipusam tomorrow, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has called on Malaysians to embrace the spirit of unity in diversity.

In his latest posting on his official blog, Najib said this spirit had been the basis for unity and harmony in this country.

“As a multi-racial and multi-religious nation, we are very lucky as we can practise our beliefs in a peaceful and harmonious environment.

“Happy Thaipusam to all Malaysians of the Hindu faith,” he said. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline