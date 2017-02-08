In Thaipusam message, PM extols spirit of unity in diversity

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on his walkabout at Batu Caves in conjunction with Thaipusam 2014. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — In conjunction with Thaipusam tomorrow, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has called on Malaysians to embrace the spirit of unity in diversity.

In his latest posting on his official blog, Najib said this spirit had been the basis for unity and harmony in this country.

“As a multi-racial and multi-religious nation, we are very lucky as we can practise our beliefs in a peaceful and harmonious environment.

“Happy Thaipusam to all Malaysians of the Hindu faith,” he said. — Bernama