In new economic roadmap, PM seeks to boost Bumi welfare, income

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks during the Bumiputera 2.0 Economic Transformation event in Kuala Lumpur April 19, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today launched the second edition of the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Roadmap to improve the wellbeing and income levels of the country’s largest ethnic community.

Najib stressed that efforts to uplift the Bumiputera community should extend past economic measures, when introducing the roadmap dubbed “Transformasi Kesejahteraan Bumiputera” or Bumiputera Wellbeing Transformation.

“More important and going further, this Bumiputera Wellbeing Transformation, will cover all aspects of wellbeing such as education, health, social and culture, living in comfortable and dynamic environment,” he said.

Najib listed out five key transformations for the Bumiputera community under the roadmap, including a shift from only measuring the community’s absolute stake in the economy.

The PM said the benchmark for Bumiputera wellbeing must evolve from the New Economic Policy’s (NEP) focus on Bumiputera equity size in the corporate sector to more diverse factors such as their average monthly wages.

The new benchmark was also more in line with the government’s planned shift under the National Transformation 2050 (TN50), he explained.

“For example, the government’s diligent efforts all this is bearing fruit, where the average Bumiputera household income has increased from RM3,624 in 2009 to RM5,548 in 2014, which is 53 per cent (improvement),” he said.

Another transformation for the Bumiputera community would be strengthening their human capital to be the top contributor of Malaysia’s economy and global achievers in every field.

“It is my hope and dream to see we produce world class sportsmen, more world class scientists, artists, novelists and InsyaAllah, one day, a Nobel Prize winner,” he said.

Najib also envisioned the Bumiputera community climbing the social and economic ladder, with improved economic status and living standards.

He singled out the Digital Free Trade Zone that he launched on March 23, expressing hope that it would create a “level-playing field” for the Bumiputera community to compete with others.

The two other key transformations required are the enhancing of the Bumiputera community’s ability to compete as well as helping small Bumiputera firms to grow in stature and reach.

Najib launched the first roadmap on November 26, 2011 and the Bumiputera Economic Empowerment Agenda in 2013.

MORE TO COME

