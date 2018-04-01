In Melaka, PAS the ‘kingmaker’ eyes CM post

Melaka PAS commissioner Kamaruddin Sidek speaks at a ceramah at Bukit Katil, Melaka on April 01, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa BUKIT KATIL, April 1 — PAS wants to head the Melaka state government should there be a situation where the Islamist party was needed to form a mixed government after GE14.

According to the Islamist party, this prerequisite would apply to both Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

Melaka PAS commissioner Kamaruddin Sidek said that would be the only condition PAS has for any political parties who need their help to not turn Melaka’s administration into a hung government.

“In Melaka, there are 28 DUN seats, which makes the simple majority 15 seats.

“Although PAS only wins two seats, for instance, and Pakatan and BN win 13 seats each, both parties still need to coax PAS into joining them for a mixed government.

“When that happens, we will only agree if PAS is made the Chief Minister of Melaka. Or else, it’s a no from us,” he said at a fundraiser and forum on current affairs at Dewan Mu’allim in Bukit Katil here yesterday.

Kamaruddin said PAS has been ridiculed for contesting a small number of parliamentary and state seats in comparison to other parties, but it still sees itself as a kingmaker.

“People always see us as dreamers, but we will see who will have the last laugh when there’s a tie between the mammoth parties yet a party as ‘small’ as PAS gets to decide who’s in or who’s out,” he said.

Despite prior announcement, Kamaruddin say PAS may contest in more state assembly seats in Melaka.

“Previously I announced that we are contesting at 22 DUN and 5 parliamentary seats. And then we added one more. After this maybe we will add just one more, we’ll see

“This GE14 is a big one for PAS, at least in Melaka, because this is one of the highest number of seats we are contesting for here,” he said.

Kamaruddin said PAS is aware that it cannot win all the seats it is contesting for, but naming candidates at particular state seats is a way of preparing for the future polls in years ahead.

“For some DUN seats, we are targeting victory. But for some others, we just want to put our guy there to say we are ready for GE15, GE16 and so on.

“Just like president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said, Islam’s fights are far from over so we have to think beyond GE14,” he said.