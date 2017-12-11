Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

In Kedah, college teacher dies of heart attack while driving

ALOR SETAR, Dec 11 — A teacher died of a heart attack while driving near the Jalan Sultanah traffic light junction here, today.

Kota Setar district police chief, ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin said the teacher Muhammad Zulkurnain Mat, 58, was driving a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) on the right lane heading for Anak Bukit here when he had a heart attack at 11.59am.

“The MPV rammed a four-wheel drive vehicle which stopped for a red light. The driver of the four-wheel drive vehicle got off to inspect the damage and found Muhammad Zulkurnain slumped unconscious in the driving seat,” he said in a statement here today.

An examination on the victim, who taught at the Sultan Abdul Hamid College, found that he had died of a heart attack before the accident, Mohd Rozi said. — Bernama

