In Johor, search continues for two lost at sea

A Malaysia Maritime helicopter is seen in the air during a search and rescue operation. — Reuters file picKOTA TINGGI, Dec 11 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) resumed a search and rescue (SAR) operation today for two Malaysian seamen reported lost at sea since yesterday.

The two, identified as Tan Soon Heng, 35, and Chan Chong Kuok, 51, were reported to have been stranded some 500m from the Middle Rocks near here, after their boat capsized on Sunday afternoon.

The Johor Baru Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) immediately activated SAR efforts after being alerted on the incident at about 4.30pm.

However, a MMEA patrol boat that was despatched to the area could not locate the victims.

MMEA Southern Region Maritime deputy director (operations) Captain Sanifah Yusof said both victims were identified as from Johor Baru.

“We will continue with the SAR operations today together with assets from MMEA, marine police and also navy with a total of 30 personnel involved,” he said in a statement today.

Initial investigations revealed that sea conditions on the day of the incident had been rough with strong winds.

Sanifah said MMEA viewed such emergencies seriously in an effort to reduce those lost at sea.

“Our advice is for those out at sea is to be prepared on any eventualities as the present weather conditions can be challenging and unpredictable,” he said.