In GE14 manifesto, Pakatan moots subsidies, tax incentives

Mohamad Sabu, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail pray before the launch of Buku Harapan in Shah Alam March 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, March 8 — Pakatan Harapan said tonight it would do away with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) should it win the next general election, as well as other plans like fuel subsidies for targeted groups and tax incentives.

In their official manifesto released today, PH plans to implement a monthly quota of fuel subsidy to targeted groups, mainly for motorcycles with an engine of under 125cc and cars with an engine of under 1,300cc.

The Opposition coalition also plans to cut down the excise tax for first-time car owners, specifically for vehicles under 1,600cc and for those with a salary of no more than RM8,000.

PH has also proposed a RM100 pass in cities to encourage the use of public transportation, and to do away with tolls in stages.

They have also pledged to delay the National Higher Education Loan Fund (PTPTN) repayment until a borrower has obtained a monthly salary of RM400, as well as tax incentives to employers to help pay their employee’s PTPTN loan without a salary deduction.

The coalition also plans to increase the current minimum wage to RM1,500, and to ensure the rates are standardised between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah and Sarawak.

Under PH, husbands will be able to contribute an additional 2 per cent of their monthly salary to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for their wife, and the federal government will also contribute RM50 to that end.

PH has also pledged to build one million affordable homes in Malaysia over two terms of administration, mirroring a promise made by Barisan Nasional during the 2013 elections.