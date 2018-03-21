In Bersih-led lawsuit, over 10,000 Selangor voters want EC to hear redelineation objections

Bersih 2.0 leaders and some of the 107 voters who sued the Election Commission over its failure to hear their objections to the latter's redelineation proposal for Selangor. — Picture by Ida Lim PETALING JAYA, March 21 — Over 10,000 Selangor voters have filed a lawsuit through 107 representatives to ask the courts to compel the Election Commission (EC) to hear their objections and to cancel the latter’s redelineation report since it was submitted to the prime minister.

Chan Tsu Chong, an outreach officer with electoral reform group Bersih 2.0 that is spearheading the lawsuit, confirmed that the 107 Selangor voters were not called by the EC to voice their objections in the second round of local enquiries in the state.

He said the EC had sent notifications to other voters who were called for local enquiries or who had their objections rejected, but did not inform the 100 over voters of the status of their objections.

The EC also did not respond when asked about the omission, he said.

“So the only way for us to get a reply is to see them in court, where they are forced to give us a reply. Unfortunate that a constitutional body like this, to get a reply from them, we have to go to the courts,” he told reporters at a joint press conference by Bersih 2.0 and some of the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit was filed yesterday at the Shah Alam High Cour by former Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah, who is among the 107 voters, as well as Selangor lawmakers such as Hannah Yeoh, Xavier Jayakumar, Tony Pua, Lau Weng San, Rajiv Rishyakaran, Haniza Mohamed Talha and Gan Pei Nei.

The voters are from 11 parliamentary seats and 17 state seats in Selangor.

The judicial review application names the EC, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Aman Mulia as respondents.

The 107 voters are seeking for four court orders, including a declaration that the EC’s failure to hold local enquiries for the 107 objections to its redelineation exercise was “unconstitutional”, and an order to compel the EC to hold local enquiries for the 107 group of voters.

They also want the courts to declare that the final redelineation report submitted by the EC to the prime minister on March 9 unconstitutional and to quash this report.

Additionally, they want the courts to issue a stay order to freeze the tabling, debate, discussion or voting on the EC’s redelineation report in the Dewan Rakyat until the end of this lawsuit.

MORE TO COME