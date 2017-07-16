Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Immigration: More than half of 622,000 blacklisted Malaysians are PTPTN borrowers

Sunday July 16, 2017
09:42 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bollywood stars descend on New Jersey for the IIFAThe Edit: Bollywood stars descend on New Jersey for the IIFA

Maintaining Penang’s centuries-old relics and customsMaintaining Penang’s centuries-old relics and customs

London acid attacks: Boy, 16, charged with 15 offencesLondon acid attacks: Boy, 16, charged with 15 offences

The Edit: Hunny Madu, Radio3000’s nod to hard work in ‘Get Money’The Edit: Hunny Madu, Radio3000’s nod to hard work in ‘Get Money’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

quoted Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali. — file picquoted Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali. — file picKUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — More than half of the 622,768 Malaysians who have been blacklisted between 2010 and last January from overseas travel are borrowers of the National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN), the Immigration Department said.

Local daily Berita Harian quoted Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali as saying that 315,458 individuals were put on the blacklist because they failed to service their PTPTN loans for tertiary education.

This was followed by those blacklisted by the Malaysia Department of Insolvency (123,592 people), the Inland Revenue Board (99,817), the National Registration Department (65,883), the Employees Provident Fund (6,837), the police (5,792), and the Customs Department (1,925).

“For the total numbers of others blacklisted [by these agencies]: the Immigration Department (1,292), court cases (970), the Prisons Department for parole cases (387), the Foreign Ministry (126) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (99),” Mustafar was quoted saying.

National newswire Bernama quoted PTPTN deputy chief executive Mastura Mohd Khalid as saying last April that some 1.3 million PTPTN borrowers have actively made repayments for their loans, but RM7.9 billion was still owed by about 600,000 borrowers who have to yet to make repayments.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline