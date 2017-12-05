Immigration Dept band wows crowd at Umno assembly

Fairuz leads the band as they perform for visitors at the Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2017. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Numerous acts are performing at the 71st Umno General Assembly, but none more striking than the boys from the Immigration Department.

With their pressed uniforms and clean-cut appearence, the band strike an impressive appearance as they dished out the latest Malay and English hits as well as the occasional classic melodies.

Band captian Ahmad Azhar Ahmad Abdulaziz, 31, works as the Immigration Director’s deputy assistant by day. He has been with the band since its inception in early 2014.

“We were originally called D’Visa, but early last year we decided to rename ourselves when (incumbent) director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali took over,” he said.

Known as Jalinan Irama Membara, a play on the department’s Malay acronym, Azhar said the band frequently played at department events and also for other ministries upon their request.

“We frequently collaborate with the Plantation, Industries and Commodities Ministry since their office is quite nearby ours,” he said, adding that he also played the guitar and keyboard.

Band singer Fairuz Ilyas, 32, joined the band at the start of 2015 when they were conducting talent competitions among the department’s personnel. By day he works as an officer in the division handling expatriates.

“We have two to three singers including myself, so there’s a wide range of songs that can be sung. As a result I tend to sing more contemporary Malay hits,

“The band has around 18 to 20 active members, of whom six to seven are performing here today,” he said.

Fairuz finds his being in a band amusing, given that the current crop of popular artistes tend to be a generation or two younger than him. Nonetheless he relishes what he describes as a ‘challenge’.

“It is interesting to adapt to the changes in musical trends, as well as learning the melody and lyrics to songs that are not necessarily to my tastes. From slow love songs frequently requested by women to the old rock ballads, I always find myself on my toes whenever I perform,” he said.