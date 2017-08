Immigration counters at UTC to close for four days from Aug 31

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — The Immigration counters at all Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) will be closed for four days from tomorrow (Aug 31).

The Immigration Department, in a statement today, said the counters would be closed in conjunction with the National Day celebration and the Aidiladha celebration.

The counters at UTC will be back in operation on Sept 4. — Bernama