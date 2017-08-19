Immigration chief seeks caning for bosses who hire illegals

Datuk Mustafar Ali says the Immigration Department will seek caning for employers who keep undocumented migrant workers. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― The Immigration Department will propose that caning be used when sentencing employers who keep undocumented migrant workers.

Immigration director-general Datuk Mustafar Ali said this would be part of several issues to be raised in a meeting with the Attorney-General's Chambers and Chief Justice, including speeding up court hearings for foreign workers who are here illegally.

“The public suggested caning as punishment for employers who refuse to register their foreign workers.

“I hope to bring this up with the AGC and chief justice,” he was quoted saying by local daily New Straits Times (NST).

NST cited Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed as previously saying that punishment for employers included caning, but noted that caning has never been carried out.

Under Section 55B of the Immigration Act, the offence of hiring any foreigner without a valid pass is liable to a fine of between RM10,000 to RM50,000; or to a maximum one-year jail term; or both for every such employee.

The same Section also states that anyone found hiring more than five of such employees at the same time will face a jail term of six months to five years and maximum whipping of six strokes.