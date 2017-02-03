I’m not immune as alleged by Anwar, says Khairy

Khairy Jamaluddin (pictured) denied the allegation that he was immune because of his position and relationship as the son-in-law of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today told the High Court here that he was not ‘kebal’ (immune) just because he is the son-in-law of the then Prime Minister as alleged by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a defamation suit against him (Khairy).

Khairy, who is also Rembau Member of Parliament, said there was no relationship allegedly immune because of the position and relationship as the son-in-law of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

“This is not the issue of being ‘kebal’, I don’t think this is correct...I did not view myself as such,” he said when questioned during examination-in-chief by his lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is leading the defendant’s team.

Khairy who is the first defendant witness, was recalled today to testify at the trial of a RM100 million defamation suit filed by Anwar, who is currently serving a five-year jail sentence for sodomy, against him (Khairy).

Khairy also denied that he had a vengeance against Anwar and had held a road show condemning Anwar in relation to the latter’s sodomy case decision.

Responding to Anwar’s allegation in his witness statement, Khairy said Umno Youth had held the road show in Kelana Jaya to explain over the decision of the sodomy case made by the Federal Court on Feb 10, 2015.

Khairy also said that there was no office on the fourth floor at the Prime Minister’s Department when his father-in-law was the Prime Minister as claimed by Anwar in his witness statement.

On March 7, 2008, Anwar filed the suit against Khairy seeking RM100 million in damages, claiming that Khairy had uttered defamatory words about him in a talk in Lembah Pantai, here on Feb 20, 2008.

Khairy was vice-head of Umno Youth then.

Anwar claimed that the defamatory words and a video clip entitled ‘Anwar and kin no threat’ was uploaded on several websites including Malaysiakini.

The hearing before Judge Azizul Azmi Adnan continues next Monday. — Bernama