IGP says would place officers in hotspot schools, but concerned about manpower

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 6, 2018. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said he is receptive to an Education Ministry proposal for police to station officers permanently at problem schools, but expressed fear that this would divert his agency’s resources from other duties.

The Inspector-General of Police said liaison officers were already implemented as part of the engagement between schools and the police.

“Several weeks ago, we have already discussed with the ministry on the matter in Putrajaya and it is an ongoing effort.

“However to permanently place an officer is difficult at the moment due to manpower issues,” he said today

Fuzi added that such measures must be holistic rather than ad hoc, adding that authorities have already identified hotspot schools to be given special focus.

“There will be increased efforts by the district police chiefs with hotspot schools in their jurisdiction apart from the existing liaison officers in place.

“Priority will be given on issues such as drug abuse, discipline issues and criminal activities to be assessed by the district’s Criminal Investigations Department,” he said.

The Education Ministry previously proposed stationing police officers in schools permanently following the murder of a 39-year-old man who had been waiting for his son to finish classes in Sri Serdang, Seri Kembangan last Thursday.

The victim, G. Ganeshan, was fatally shot by a gunman on a motorcycle likely connected to a spat among Gang 08 members and drug trafficking.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid was quoted as saying the request would be made only for schools located in hotspot areas as the police would not be able to be present in all 10,200 schools nationwide.

There are 421 schools in hotspots nationwide.