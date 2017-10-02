IGP: Power to allow German F&B fest lies with local councils, not cops

Fuzi denied claims that the police had banned the festival without any proper reason. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Local authorities have the final say in allowing or banning the “German Food and Beverage Festival” scheduled to be held in Klang on October 12 and 13, according to the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

“Many quarters just don’t understand that the power to allow the permit is not within the purview of the police. It is either with the municipal council or district council.

“On our part, we do not (agree to) this (event) because there is a real threat with regard to the issue. We will advise them respectively,” news portal Malaysiakini quoted him as saying.

He also denied claims that the police had banned the festival without any proper reason.

Yesterday, the Klang municipal council said it will have to retract its previous approval for the festival after police withdrew their approval, asserting that this was unrelated to whether alcoholic beverages would be served.

In explaining why the Centro German F&B Party would not be given permission to go on, council president Datuk Mohamad Yasin Bidin said all large-scale private and public events have to receive support from the police for the purposes of ensuring safety.

On Friday, Selangor state executive councillor Datuk Teng Chang Khim said the Klang event’s organiser had received a letter from the North Klang police who said they had no objections to the event, adding that the Klang municipal council subsequently decided to allow it to proceed.

On Saturday, however, the North Klang district police chief ACP Mazelan Paijan was reported as saying that no application for the event was received, adding that police will not approve the event as alcoholic beverages will be served there.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the North Klang police district said its previous approval was due to a misunderstanding and misinterpretation of the title of the Klang municipal council’s letter regarding the event, and that it was retracting approval.

The North Klang police said the application received was for an entertainment event which would include singing and stage performances, the report said.

Mazelan said the Klang municipal council will have to submit a fresh application for police to consider, adding that the latter will have to first evaluate the event to determine that there are no elements that would endanger society, lead to disturbances and incite sensitivities.

The Klang municipal council had previously approved the event to be held in Klang’s Centro mall from October 12-13, with several conditions including the barring of Muslims from entering the event’s vicinity and the omission of the word “Oktoberfest” and renaming it to become “Centro German F&B Party”.

Leaders from both PAS and Umno have recently voiced their objection to the Klang event.