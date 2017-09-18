IGP orders special team to probe leaked tahfiz blaze report

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun wants to track down those responsible for leaking prelimnary report on tahfiz school fire.. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Prokamal KamalKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun has directed city police to pursue those responsible for leaking a preliminary report linked to the tahfiz school fire that killed 23 people last week.

The Inspector-General of Police said a special task force will be formed to continue investigations that began after the police report was leaked online on Saturday.

"This is a serious matter and it is not the first time something like this has happened,” he was quoted as saying by The Star Online news portal.

"We are probing this internally and as a criminal case.”

The leaked report contained information such as the names and identity details of seven teenagers arrested over the suspected arson at the tahfiz schools as well as findings from the investigation.

The report was distributed online and the police had resorted to urging the public not to share it further, saying it could hinder their investigation.

Thirteen policemen have been questioned over the leak.

Twenty-three people including 21 students were killed in the fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz Centre last week.

Police initially classified the case as sudden death, but later amended this to murder and arson.