IGP: Malaysian Islamic State leader Wanndy is dead

Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi is pictured with his wife and their child in Syria. ― Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Malaysian Islamic State (IS) leader Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi was killed in an attack in Syria last month, the police confirmed today.

“Selepas meneliti inteligen yg diperolehi, @PDRMsia sahkan bahawa Muhamad Wandy telah terbunuh dlm satu serangan di Raqqa, Syria pd 29/4/17,” Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar tweeted.

[Translation: After perusing the intelligence obtained, @PDRMsia confirms that Muhamad Wandy was killed in an attack in Raqqa, Syria, on 29/4/17].

The IGP reportedly said last Wednesday that the police were doubtful of reports that Wanndy was dead, saying the Malacca-born man could have staged his own death.

Local police reportedly said Tuesday that Wanndy had been targeted in a drone strike.

Wanndy allegedly masterminded the first attack in Malaysia linked to the terrorist group, a bombing at the Movida nightclub in Puchong last June that had failed to kill anyone and resulted in only eight people injured.