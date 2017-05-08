Last updated Monday, May 08, 2017 10:50 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

IGP: Malaysian Islamic State leader Wanndy is dead

Monday May 8, 2017
10:28 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

North Korea-Malaysia game to be played in PyongyangNorth Korea-Malaysia game to be played in Pyongyang

After the presidency, Macron faces an uphill battle from hereAfter the presidency, Macron faces an uphill battle from here

The Edit: ‘Baahubali 2’ continues to smash box office recordsThe Edit: ‘Baahubali 2’ continues to smash box office records

The Edit: Palestinian designer breathes new life into traditionThe Edit: Palestinian designer breathes new life into tradition

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi is pictured with his wife and their child in Syria. ― Malay Mail pic Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi is pictured with his wife and their child in Syria. ― Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Malaysian Islamic State (IS) leader Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi was killed in an attack in Syria last month, the police confirmed today.

“Selepas meneliti inteligen yg diperolehi, @PDRMsia sahkan bahawa Muhamad Wandy telah terbunuh dlm satu serangan di Raqqa, Syria pd 29/4/17,” Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar tweeted.

 

 

[Translation: After perusing the intelligence obtained, @PDRMsia confirms that Muhamad Wandy was killed in an attack in Raqqa, Syria, on 29/4/17].

The IGP reportedly said last Wednesday that the police were doubtful of reports that Wanndy was dead, saying the Malacca-born man could have staged his own death.

Local police reportedly said Tuesday that Wanndy had been targeted in a drone strike.

Wanndy allegedly masterminded the first attack in Malaysia linked to the terrorist group, a bombing at the Movida nightclub in Puchong last June that had failed to kill anyone and resulted in only eight people injured.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline