I consider myself lucky, double amputee says

Pong is making waves through her delicious homemade Nyonya curry paste. — Malay Mail picIPOH, Jan 17 — Double amputee Jenny Pong is living proof of how positivity and perseverance can overcome insurmountable odds.

Struck by personal tragedy in her teens, the 51-year-old is making waves here through her delicious homemade Nyonya curry paste, with the help of Soroptimist International Ipoh.

After it proved to be a hit here, Pong is planning to expand her business by launching two additional products for the Ipoh market — sambal belacan and ginger dipping sauce.

Driven by a love for cooking since she was a little girl, she hopes the new products would be a stepping stone to boosting her business.

“I chose these products because I don’t see many such items here. I hope more customers will buy them for their Chinese New Year dishes,” she said when unveiling her new products yesterday.

“I want the customers to buy my products because they like the taste, not because of my condition. Keeping them happy and satisfied is what matters most.”

Pong, whose parents have passed away, lives with her brothers in her childhood home in Jalan Raja Musa Aziz. She is the fifth of seven siblings.

When she was 18, Pong had expected a different outcome for her future. She was a tyre factory worker who had just got married and was expecting twins.

However, the babies were stillborn at seven months of pregnancy.

Days later, as she was using the bathroom in the middle of the night, she lost sensation in her limbs.

Unable to move or speak, she slipped into a coma for two years. During this period, her husband left her and she has not seen him since.

Pong woke up at the age of 21 and gradually regained the use of her upper body. However, she was told she would never walk again.

Doctors still do not know what caused her condition.

In 1997, Pong agreed to have her legs amputated after unknowingly fracturing her right leg. The decision was made as she did not want to suffer more injuries without realising it.

But even as adversities pummelled her, she refused to give up.

To make ends meet, she accepted job opportunities from well-wishers by making paper paraphernalia and weaving baskets.

Later, Pong began giving motivational talks, and one such talk at the Soroptimist International Ipoh’s (SI Ipoh) Women’s Day event led to her working with the organisation.

The organisation’s president, Jean Chai, said that after the talk, Pong invited some of the members to her house for lunch.

“She was a fantastic cook,” Chai said.

“We then embarked on an empowerment project to support Jenny in promoting and marketing her curry paste.

Chai said SI Ipoh helped Pong to source for packaging materials, labelling, branding, costing and distribution.

Pong started selling her homemade Nyonya curry paste last November. It is made from fresh ingredients and does not contain preservatives, artificial colouring or monosodium glutamate.

Currently, Pong’s curry paste is available at the Yee Hup Biscuits outlet and the Terrace Meru Valley resort.

With the help of her full-time employee, Mastura Bee Abu Hasan Zazalee, and 19-year-old niece Joey Pong, she can churn out 100 packages a day.

“She works incredibly hard and is very strong. It isn’t easy to stir those ingredients for 45 minutes at a time and she has to make the food lying on her makeshift trolley,” Chai said.

“Over the past three months, she has sold over 1,000 packets of curry paste. It has been well-received because of its great taste and it is convenient for busy families.”

With the introduction of her two latest products, Pong hopes the business would continue to expand.

“Hopefully, the next step is to go national and after that, who knows? My dream is to have my food tasted all over the world,” she said.

“I consider myself lucky to be alive and to others out there in my position, I say this: If I can do it, why can’t you?”