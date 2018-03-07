I came to Kuala Lumpur for sightseeing, says accused in Morais murder trial

File picture shows the men charged with murdering DPP Kevin Morais’ being led by policemen outside the Duta Court Complex in Kuala Lumpur, September 28, 2015. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The fourth accused in the Anthony Kevin Morais murder trial told the High Court here today that he came to Kuala Lumpur two days before the senior deputy public prosecutor was reported missing, for sightseeing, not to kill the man.

K Thinesh Kumar, 25, said he came from Kedah to the federal capital for the first time on the night of Sept 2, 2015 to send off the grandfather of a friend, S. Nimalan, who is also the sixth accused in the case.

“I came from Kedah to Kuala Lumpur to send off Nimalan’s grandfather to catch a flight to India.

“It was the first time I came to Kuala Lumpur and I wanted to travel around Kuala Lumpur. That was the reason I came to Kuala Lumpur,” he said, adding that he came to the city along with Nimalan and his grandfather; seventh accused, S. Ravi Chandaran; as well as fifth accused, M. Vishwanath.

Thinesh Kumar, who is the third defence witness, said this during a re-examination by counsel V. Rajehgopal on the fifth day of the defence trial.

During cross-examination by deputy public prosecutor Saiful Edris Zainuddin, the accused said he was not aware that the Mitsubishi Triton vehicle he was travelling in, with Nimalan, Vishwanath and third accused, R. Dinishwaran while on their way to a hotel on Sept 4 that year, was involved in a collision with Morais’ vehicle.

Thinesh Kumar agreed that only Nimalan and Vishwanath were fully aware of the incident as he and Dinishwaran fell asleep soon after they boarded the vehicle.

The man also agreed that he wanted to point fingers at Nimalan about the collision because it was the latter who drove the Mitsubishi Triton.

To Rajehgopal’s question during the re-examination, Thinesh Kumar explained that he did not know anything about the incident because he was asleep and drunk.

“...because I was drunk, drank alcohol and deprived of sleep at that time. I was too drunk, I was unconscious. That’s why I do not know anything. Nimalan and Vishwanath drank a bit only. They were conscious. That’s why I said only they knew (what went on).

“I am not trying to save myself, I am just pushing the matter to them,” he said.

Dinishwaran, 26; Thinesh Kumar, 25; Vishwanath, 28; Nimalan, 25; Ravi Chandaran, 47; and army pathologist, Col Dr R. Kunaseegaran, 55, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering (Datuk) Morais between 7am and 8pm on Sept 4, 2015 while the deceased was on his way from Jalan Dutamas 1, Sentul to No. 1 Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code which carries the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

The trial before Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah resumes tomorrow. — Bernama