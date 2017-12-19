‘Hybrid airport’, ‘low-cost terminal’ or just ‘extension’... which one is KLIA2? Pua asks

Tony Pua said MAHB has now taken to calling KLIA2 a 'second permanent terminal' of the KLIA, abandoning its previous label of 'hybrid airport' while at the same time denying it is a low-cost carrier terminal. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — DAP’s Tony Pua claimed today that Malaysian Airport Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) inconsistent stand on the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2’s (KLIA2) status has left Malaysians confused.

He said MAHB has now taken to calling it a “second permanent terminal” of the KLIA, abandoning its previous label of “hybrid airport” while at the same time denying it is a low-cost carrier terminal.

“Malaysians are rightly confused with the shifting terminologies and inconsistent definitions of what exactly is the purpose and intent of KLIA2,” the Petaling Jaya Utara MP said in a statement.

Pua quoted Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Abdul Aziz Kaprawi announcing in July 2013 that KLIA2 is “Malaysia’s first hybrid airport with upgraded business-class services alongside total international passenger segregation”.

However, Pua said MAHB’s website brochure still states KLIA2 to be the biggest terminal for low-cost carriers in the world, serving as a global benchmark for future terminals of its kind.

The DAP MP went on to explain that such marketing on the website and brochure was used with the purpose of deflecting the blame for the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) in KLIA2.

“MAHB only decided in 2013 to re-label KLIA2 as a ‘hybrid airport’ in order to justify the unbudgeted cost overruns and delays,” he said.

“Now, MAHB is redefining KLIA2 as merely a ‘second permanent terminal of KLIA’, implying no differentiated service quality between KLIA and KLIA2, purely to justify the equal PSC to be imposed both terminals.”