Hundreds converge in Putrajaya for ‘Save Jerusalem’ rally

Women are seen with Palestinian flags ahead of the ‘Save Jerusalem’ solidarity rally in Putrajaya December 22, 2017. — Pictures by Ahmad ZamzahuriPUTRAJAYA, Dec 22 — Hundreds of Malaysians have already gathered at the Putra Mosque compund in Presint 1 here for the rally today against the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The rally organised by the government will be headlined by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and with an expected turnout of over 10,000 people.

Most of those already present here are clad in white, while carrying Palestinian flags and wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh scarves in a show of solidarity.

There are also several groups of foreigners including several Palestinians who came to air their grouses against the US.

Christian group Association of NextGen Christians of Malaysia (Ancom) has also said its members will be joining the rally.

A man waves the Palestinian flag in front of the Putra Mosque during the ‘Save Jerusalem’ solidarity rally in Putrajaya December 22, 2017.Several stalls offering free food to the rally participants in front of the mosque has also been set up.

The event today kicked off with a special forum now, whose speakers included the Palestinian ambassador, PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and PAS vice-president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man among others.

This will be followed by Friday prayers, and then special prayers for Palestine before they head out for the rally outside the mosque.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang will be addressing the crowd at the rally later together with Najib, before the duo and other political leaders sign a protest banner.

Prior to this, Malaysians have been rallying in front of the American embassy for two consecutive Fridays following US president Donald Trump’s unprecedented move to shift the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.