Minister says Taman Rimba Kiara condo project to proceed despite lawsuit

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said opposition by residents of Taman Tun Dr Ismail would not stop the housing development project at the Rimba Kiara Taman site. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, May 8 — The housing development project at the Rimba Kiara Taman site in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI), Kuala Lumpur, will definitely proceed despite the opposition encountered, said Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

He said the development involved the construction of a 29-storey affordable apartment project and eight service apartment blocks in the near future.

“We hope the residents will not be easily manipulated that they take legal action against DBKL when we have already explained that the development will not disturb the Rimba Kiara recreational area,” he told reporters at the aid presentation to mosques and surau in the Federal Territories here today.

Commenting on the TTDI Residents Association’s statement yesterday that legal action would be taken if the project proceeds, he said the development took into account the interests of the recreational area to the community.

“It has to be urgently implemented to fulfil the government’s pledge to provide houses to former estate workers in the area that is currently occupied by longhouses,” he said.

Tengku Adnan said 180 units from the affordable apartment block would be given free to former estate workers from the Indian community who were the original residents before the TTDI area was developed as promised since 30 years ago.

According to him, as the minister in charge, he was committed to implement the project that was delayed for some time, especially as the land had been provided to develop the project based on a cross subsidy, in which the government did not spend funds but allowed the developer to build homes for sale to the public.

The project involves the construction of 1,766 units of service apartments and 350 units of affordable housing which was opposed due to concerns it would be at the expense of the last green lungs in the federal capital.

The development was also opposed because it was claimed it would add to the population density from 74 people for every 0.4 hectare to 979 people in the same area.

Earlier Tengku Adnan, who is also Putrajaya Member of Parliament, received aid on behalf of the mosques and surau in Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan totalling RM7.62 million in contribution from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council which was presented by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom.

Currently 85 mosques, 110 Friday surau and 452 surau are registered in the Federal Territories. — Bernama